Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Cucumber Recipes

I got a text from a neighbor the other day who went nuts at the farmer’s market and bought a 50 pound box of cucumbers. How great is that?! Extremely great. It’s cucumber season folks—have at it.
Cucumber Lime-Ade
Recipe
Ever go to a fancy spa, and there are cucumbers cut up in the water? They add a lovely crisp quality to any liquid, and you can put them in limeade!
Whipped Feta with Cucumbers
Recipe
Just a food processor, some feta, some whipping cream and cream cheese, and you can have the best dip. If you want to be fancy, use the dip to attach a cucumber slice to a cherry tomato or an olive. Serve with some crisp white wine—that’s a fancy fast dinner party idea!
Sichuan Cooked Cucumber Salad
Recipe
Cooked cucumbers? Yes you can! I love the Szechuan style of spicing and cooking cucumbers, and eating them hot. I get these in restaurants like Grand Szechuan in Bloomington, or they’re easy to make. I love Roy Choi’s recipe, and there’s a whole menu if you’re ambitious.
Quick Armenian Cucumber Pickles
Recipe
How fast can you make a cucumber pickle? Really fast. In honor of our guest Faith Durand, I thought we should talk about one of the best, fastest recipes you will ever make. A little garlic, a little hot pepper—you have pickles so fast!
Pickles!
Recipe
Needless to say, the most perfect thing to do with cucumbers is to make pickles! The gold standard, as far as I’m concerned, is the old fashioned kind that ferment in the basement or on your kitchen counter: I love the crunch you get that way. Sandor Katz is the modern fermentation guru, and his master recipe is online.