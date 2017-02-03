Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Dip Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!
Finally! The game is upon us, and we can finally retire to the television and watch it all, with a luxurious spread of dips to wade through. Dips are, of course, the highest form of food to eat while watching football, aside from chili and guacamole, which we have covered in recent weeks. And yes, guacamole is a dip, but it’s also a vegetable, so it certainly stands alone. What dips can equal it? These!
Flatbush Farm artichoke dip
Recipe
I don’t know why, but I am just really loving this “super-artichoke”, artichoke dip lately. Well, I think I do know why. Most artichoke dips don’t taste enough like artichokes, and this one really does. It uses loads of frozen artichokes, which are one of those new convenience foods that makes dip-life worth living.
Queso with corn
Recipe
I have friends that do the basic Velveeta Cheese dip in their fondue pot every Super Bowl, and that’s great. It’s a can of Ro-Tel Tomatoes and Jalapenos and a block of Velveeta, and that’s it. In case you were wondering. But sweet corn queso is beyond the beyond—sweet and crunchy and a wonder.
One of my mom’s best friends brings us Caviar Pie every Christmas, so I have a very big soft spot for it. I should point out you don’t use real Russian caviar—you use paddlefish roe, which you can get for less than $2 an ounce. I’ve seen jars for around $20 for 12 ounces, which is a lot. You can usually get by with 4 or 6 ounces. Any which way it’s a splurge, but not a Russian Sturgeon Caviar on your jet sort of splurge—and it’s insanely impressive and tasty.
Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar Ranch Dip
Recipe
If you’re committed to setting out some vegetables so that folks can be healthy, why not make those vegetables irresistible with a real from-scratch fancy ranch dip? Christina Tosi’s recipe from New York City’s Milk Bar is thick with herbs and a little spicy too—it makes your carrot sticks taste like something extremely decadent.
Alton Brown’s Onion Dip
Recipe
Making sour-cream onion dip from scratch is a luxurious and indulgent thing to do—and it makes the house smell fantastic. Buy a couple of bags of Old Dutch ripple chips and double the recipe because your friends will devour it. So creamy.