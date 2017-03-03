Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Easy Shrimp Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!

I was talking to someone at a party last week and she told me she’s afraid to cook shrimp—but she wants to cook shrimp. Why are you so afraid, I asked. She looked at me like I was nuts: Because what if you over-cook them? Or under-cook them, She said. She didn’t grow up cooking shrimp and the idea of trying to figure out whether they were cooked-enough or too-cooked in a pan was stressing her out. But wait! I said. There are stews, chowders, soups, boils—ways to cook shrimp that are not in a saute pan on a stove. She was so surprised. Are you?

Either which way, here are some very big-flavor, no-stress shrimp recipes, for lent or all year round.