Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Frozen Artichoke Heart Recipes

Artichokes are basically a miracle food—they're ultra-high in fiber and bursting with antioxidants, including but not limited to the anti-carcinogen quercetin, the vascular-health promoting rutin, and then a million more. But artichokes are also a pain in the neck to clean, and that's just a hurdle a lot of people won't jump over. That's why I'm nuts about frozen artichoke hearts! You can get them in boxes from Birds' Eye, you can get them in bags from Trader Joe's, and once you get them you can make some very tasty and healthy dishes. Like these!

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Recipe I know that the first thing you think when you hear artichoke hearts is dip. But there’s more to do then putting artichokes in a dish of mayonnaise! Here’s a nice recipe that combines spinach and artichokes, and you can serve it with bread as dip. You can also stuff it into a baguette for a most excellent artichoke dip sandwich. I saw one internet comment saying “she uses it as a pierogie filling”, but I have never made pierogies so I cannot vouch for that. I could see it as a puff-pastry roll-up filling too. Dip that goes beyond dip!

Basic Oven-Roasted Garlicky Artichokes

Recipe Here’s your easy weeknight oven-roast artichoke recipe. You’re high-heat cooking the artichokes to brown them, and then tossing them with some garlic oil in a pan—this brings the good garlic aromatherapy to the house too, in my humble opinion. This recipe calls for panko bread crumbs, but I skip them. Add them to be fancy!

Braised Artichokes with Tomatoes and Mint

Recipe Cooking artichokes and tomatoes together is a staple of Turkish, Italian, Greek, and Lebanese food—basically everywhere on the Mediterranean, and once you taste them you’ll see why. The combination does something tricky in your mouth and makes the artichokes taste extra sweet. You could hardly fit more healthy foods into this dish, too. Better than an avocado kale smoothie.

Joel Robuchon’s Chicken Tagine with Artichoke Hearts and Peas

Recipe I always like to put one complicated recipe in here for you weekend chef’s-knife armed warriors, and this chicken tagine is magic—it’s by one of the world’s greatest chefs, Joel Robuchon, and it calls for six saffron threads! Expensive. Make it for your mom for Mother’s Day and tell her she’s eating her present: it’s the dried up insides of crocus flowers. Kidding! It’s a great recipe.