Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Fun Hot Dog Recipes With Kids

This week I couldn’t think what to do, in honor of Jacques Pepin. I mean, of course he has classic French recipes, he has easy light cooking recipes, he has one-pan recipes, he has modern recipes, etc. There are no recipes that Jacques Pepin does not have a lot of. But I just had such a fun time making his silly curly hot dog recipe with my daughter that I thought why not, let’s just do silly hot dog recipes. Cooking does not have to be intimidating! Also, you just have to look at Jacques Pepin’s whole series up at Sur La Table’s website. It’s practically every recipe in the book and it’s just very cool they put that out for free. But if you’re asking, “what else can you do with hot dogs?” The answer is plenty!