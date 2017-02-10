Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Grandma Pizzas

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! We make a lot of fuss in food-world about perfectly thin, airy pizza crusts—the kind you really can only get from impossibly hot professional ovens. But what about good old fashioned grandma pizzas? That’s what we Americans call the kind of loose dough, baked-on-a-baking-sheet pizzas that Italian grandmas from Southern Italy seem to know how to make better than anyone. These are in fact wonderful pizzas, and pretty easy to master—and downright thrilling after you have mastered them. Why? Because they’re just homey and delicious. The thing to gather the family around. Here are my top five!

Cauliflower Pizza Crust (for you gluten-and grain-avoiders)

Recipe Let’s just set this right here—you don’t have to eat flour or gluten to tangle with grandma pizzas. This untraditional crust doesn’t have any flour at all. It’s all cauliflower and cheese—just be sure to use parchment paper or it will really stick.

Focaccia with Tomatoes and Olives

Recipe I’m not saying this focaccia recipe is idiot proof—but I kind of am. You make it in a cast-iron skillet, and it’s almost impossible to goof up, to overcook, to go wrong with. If you’re pizza-nervous, I say start with focaccia. And if you’re wondering, can I throw mozzarella on there towards the end? Yes, yes you can.

Serious Eats New York City Spicy Sicilian Pizza

Recipe The Serious Eats crust is just right. Two tablespoons of olive oil in the very wet dough, and then another half-cup for the pan. If that sounds like too much, it’s not. The secret to a grandma pizza is a wet dough and lots of oil. It crisps up into a beautiful thing.

Tony Gemignani’s Brooklyn Sicilian Pie

Recipe The one thing most of the internet recipes I see seem to neglect is par-baking. That’s how most of the places I grew up with did it, because with such a big, wet dough if you want the crust to cook all the way through you need to give it a boost. If you’re a visual learner, this little video (click here) will tell you everything you need to know. And good old Andrew Zimmern printed the whole recipe from Gemignani’s book, the Pizza Bible, so you can read it in all the glorious detail. Thanks Andrew!