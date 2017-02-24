Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Healing Soups

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! It was hard to think of a recipe round-up which made sense this week, because I still have a cold and also the strong feeling that everything needs to come to a stop until I get better. Ever feel like that? I think a lot of people are sick right now. How can we eat? If we make good healing soups like these!

Kimchi Miso Ramen

Recipe People cleave into two camps about eating spicy foods when you’re sick. Some people feel like, “No, never, what are you nuts? No spicy foods for sick people!!” And other people think, “Give me all the spice, so I can clear out my darn head and scare these viruses into retreat.” If you’re a pro-spice sickie, or love one, this recipe is brilliant and easy—all you need is a microwave and some juice from the jar of spicy Korean pickles called kimchi. It’s a good idea.

Split pea soup

Recipe There’s nothing easier than split pea soup – I like to make it in a slow cooker, because the kids can stir it up and then they’re very impressed with their cooking skills. While many of us know that split pea soup is good, probably not that many people know it’s a nutrition powerhouse, loaded with fiber and Vitamin A. If you want to be very thrifty, and I think you do want to do that, make plans to throw your Easter ham-bone in the freezer this year, along with some ham scraps, and make soup a couple weeks after the holiday.

Six Vegetable Soup

Recipe Barbara Kafka is one of the great cookbook writers of the 20th century, and her book “Soup: A way of Life” is one of my favorites. It’s just one of those cookbooks that usable on every page. Her Six Vegetable Soup is a classic beauty—so hearty. Okay weirdly though, she uses chicken stock. Can’t we make a vegetable soup with only vegetables? Yes, we can. For my money the key to a really good vegetable broth is making sure you brown the vegetables before hand to a really deep caramel brown – if you can get it to look like beef broth I say you’re there. Here’s a really good, basic veggie broth recipe you can use.

Beef broth

Recipe All the athletes, all the new age health practictioners, everybody is all about bone broth these days. Bone broth. In the olden days we called it soup! It’s what happens when you cook bones in water with a little vinegar, which liberates the gelatin, the chondroitin (con-DROY-tin) and glucosamine which people are always taking in pill form to make their joints stop hurting. Are you in the mood to do something thrifty and old fashioned which makes you feel better? Also: this is how the Lakers eat! You know their joints take a beating. Don’t they look healthy?