Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Home Gyro Recipes

Gyros meat, doner kebabs, shawarma, whatever you want to call that spicy tower of beef, lamb or pork that spins in many pizza places, that stuff is unspeakably delicious. It's good on pizza, it's good in omelets, it's exquisite as a sandwich. Still, it's not the healthiest stuff, and I never feel too great about feeding it to my kids. But what can you do when you crave those garlicky flavors but want a healthier home cooking alternative? You can make these!

Veggie Gyros

Recipe Marinated, grilled portobello mushrooms make the best gyros meat substitute. They’re better than fake-meat, I say. What’s even better is to combine the mushrooms with grilled peppers and onions—this is a good veggie sandwich, hands down. I like this with a traditional yogurt tzatziki, but if you want a dairy-free one this nut-based one is probably as good as it gets.

Rotisserie Chicken Gyros

Recipe A very quick weeknight dinner can be thrown together with some store-bought tzatziki yogurt cucumber sauce, a rotisserie chicken, and a few more things—once you make this you’ll have this in your weeknight panic repetoire, I know it.

Full-On Homemade Greek-American Gyros

Recipe That special salty, crispy texture and super-saturated flavor of Gyros isn’t easy to reverse engineer at home—and so God bless the good people at Serious Eats who figured it out. This recipe is kind of a pain, but if you master it you can open a restaurant, which will keep you off the streets and out of trouble.

Oven Lamb Meatballs, Gyros-Style

Recipe I wanted you to have a great party recipe. If you make the meatballs on the bigger side you’ve got Greek-burger-sliders. This is easy, people, and good! Weirdly, even though you think a red would be the best Gyros pairing, and a brisk red like a Spanish Gernacha can be great, I think I like Gyros more these days with a lemony white wine, like Torrontes or a Greek high-acid Assyrtiko. They stand up better to the super-powerful accents like yogurt and onion.