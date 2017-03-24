Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Lime Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! It’s sort of the worst season right now—though it pains me to admit. Spring produce isn’t here, everything from last fall is getting old and hairy; carrots and squash are even getting kind of old and awful. What’s a bored cook to do? I say get some limes and go nuts! We can drink our limes, eat our limes, and get some good vitamin C and not be bored. We can do this folks—lime style!

Lime Curd Tarts

Recipe Lime curd is a great thing, and if you never heard the word curd before fear not, it’s just lime juice, sugar, butter, and eggs cooked until you get a nice custardy thing that is not a custard—custards have cream or milk in them, where curd is more pure. You typically only see curds in the citrus family—lemon, lime, grapefruit, and blood orange are the ones I see the most. But lime curd is the one I like to see the most. Lime curd is amazing. You can make it with little key limes if you find a bag of those gems. Evidently a regular lime is supposed to have two tablespoons of juice, so that means this recipe calls for a half-cup of fresh lime juice. To substitute I’d just keep squeezing key limes till I got to half a cup of juice. Sometimes those little limes are really little!

Mexican Lime Soup

Recipe What happens if you puree two limes into your chicken soup? You get a fantastic soup! So bright, so tangy, and I’ll add that it really is a cold-buster—so much good citrus and spice in this one!

Ginger Lime Glaze That Does Everything

Recipe Do you want one of those recipes that is an absolute miracle and you can do everything with? Of course you do! All you do for this is cook ginger, lime zest, white wine vinegar, sugar and lime zest together until you get a syrup. Now, you can use the glaze on salmon, pork, or chicken, or you can add it to sparkling water with some of the fresh lime juice for a lovely ginger-limeade. You can make tons of this and keep it for ages too, if you want to start cooking for your first warm-day grill out. No this is not a crazy idea!

Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Recipe Everyone makes lemon vinaigrette, but why not break pattern and use limes, and cilantro? You get something electric yellow-green that you can make a beautiful salad from—think butter lettuce, slices of avocado, tomato, and onion. That’s a winter boredom-buster! Make a double batch and you can use it to make some instant guacamole, too.