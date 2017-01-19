Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Make-And-Freeze Celebrity Chilies

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!
It’s hard to believe, but we’re closing in on the that very large football game where we gather and eat—it’s February 5th, folks. What says game day more than chili? Not much. But also, what says: “Do-ahead-and-freeze” more than chili? Not much. I also thought it would be a good time to build on last week’s do-ahead meals with some do-ahead chilies. Why not make a mega-batch of chili this weekend, and freeze some for game-weekend? Then you can turn all your attention on game day to making guacamole and getting the remote to work.
Salem Lutheran Church Minnesota State Fair Chili
Recipe
Is the Salem Lutheran Church Pavilion at the Minnesota State Fair a celebrity? For the purposes of our discussion today, yes. Besides, I know a lot of you are looking for a good mild chili, a grandma’s house chili, a toddler-friendly chili, a chili that says it’s a good day in the rec room. This is it!
Barefoot Contessa’s Chicken Chili
Recipe
I got a request for more chicken recipes, so here is a good one. Ina Garten, the good old Barefoot Contessa, has you making this with baked chicken breasts, but you can skip a step and just use a rotisserie chicken—or three.
Bobby Flay’s Vegetarian Mushroom Chili
Recipe
I did not forget about you vegetarians! Bobby Flay makes a great vegetarian chili, with a wide variety of dried chili flavors, and a whole lot of beans. It’s sort of a time-consuming one, but the flavors are great; If you want to put out two separate chilies at your Superbowl spread (or 3?) definitely make this one.
Andrew Zimmern’s Pork and Black Bean Chili
Recipe
Now we have a very porky, and very spicy pork and black bean chili recipe—I love it! It’s so substantial it can stand up to even more spice, so if you’re one of those ghost pepper lunatics, I point you towards this one, because you can amp up the spice without obliterating the flavor.
Grant Achatz Ground Beef Chili
Recipe
I’m very much in love with this chili lately—it’s old-fashioned all-American, with ground beef and beans, but it’s got a wide enough palate of spices that it doesn’t taste so very “grandma’s basement rec-room”. Not that there’s anything wrong with grandma’s basement—but see the Salem Lutheran church recipe if you want that. If you want this, you get more.