Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Make-And-Freeze Celebrity Chilies

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!

It’s hard to believe, but we’re closing in on the that very large football game where we gather and eat—it’s February 5th, folks. What says game day more than chili? Not much. But also, what says: “Do-ahead-and-freeze” more than chili? Not much. I also thought it would be a good time to build on last week’s do-ahead meals with some do-ahead chilies. Why not make a mega-batch of chili this weekend, and freeze some for game-weekend? Then you can turn all your attention on game day to making guacamole and getting the remote to work.