Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Muskmelon And Cantaloupe Recipes

It's absolutely the height of muskmelon season. They are piled up at every farmer's market! But what to do besides eating them out of hand? You can get fancy. And try my top five canteloupe and muskmelon recipes!

Melon Carpaccio

Recipe Melon carpaccios were on every menu for a little while in the 1990’s, but I haven’t seen them around in a while. They should come back! Mainly they’re very, very thin slices of melon dressed with olive oil, lime and salt. Here’s a recipe that throws tarragon on the melon for a little edge—if you don’t have tarragon you could substitute thyme, basil, or even lavender. Serve it with a chill glass of sauvignon blanc. Fresh and fancy!

Underbelly’s Grilled Canteloupe with Agrodolce

Recipe It’s not something most people do, but it’s so easy to grill canteloupe. Once you have the grill going, and once you try it with this sweet-and-sour vinegar sauce you will wonder why we haven’t been grilling canteloupe your whole entire life. This is a great one to bring to a potluck—people will be amazed at you! So clever, grilling canteloupe.

Canteloupe Cocktails

Recipe 2 There are so many fun cocktails to make with melon—you can take your melon baller, make some melon balls, freeze them, and use them as ice-cubes in sangria. You can puree your melon and make a sort of melon mojito, with mint and lime. These are fun. Have a melon cocktail party, why don’t you?

Salted and Spiced Melon

Recipe You are going to think I’m crazy, but this recipe for putting fancy salt and pepper on melon—it’s straight-up brilliant. The sweet melon with the pepper spice and the depth of salt—you will think it is so much more cooked than it is. Also, you can make mountains of this for parties, and it also works on watermelon, honeydew, or a mix of those all together.