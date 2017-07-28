Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Potato Salad Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! I saw my first new potatoes of the year at the farmer’s market this week! And that means one thing in high summer: Potato salad. Here are my favorites. They’re good!

Silver Palate Warm French Potato Salad

Recipe This recipe was one of the first farmer’s market recipes I ever cooked, after growing up in a “Stop and Shop”, big supermarket sort of world. I had never even seen baby new potatoes, and bought a basket of the marble-sized little guys on a whim, with really no idea how to serve them. I discovered this recipe, which has warm new potatoes, shallots, olive oil, fresh herbs—basically a warm vinaigrette, poured on potatoes. It is the best. You can also make it with bigger potatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces, but it’s still better with new potatoes and it makes you feel so fancy—even though it’s basically just the easiest potato salad in the world.

Swedish Midsommer Potato Salad

Recipe There’s a Scandinavian way of making potato salad that I love, it’s really almost equal parts herbs and potatoes. You should do this because not only is it potato season, your herb garden is probably in need of some thinning by now.

Spicy Chorizo Potato Salad

Recipe Do you ever wish potato salad would be a meaty entrée, be spicier, and generally stop with the lazy lollygagging and work harder? Well this is the recipe for you! Smashed spicy chorizo makes potato salad bolder, much much bolder, and pretty irresistible.

Joe Carrol’s Fette Sau Potato Salad

Recipe Do you want the trendiest, most on point potato salad? It’s from Brooklyn’s Fette Sau, from the chef and owner Joe Carroll who has been on the show, and it’s a warm potato salad with softened onions and vinegar. It is seriously amazing with barbecue.