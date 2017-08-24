Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Recipes Using State Fair Icons

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! I’m live at the Minnesota State Fair this week, and it seems just bonkers to try to talk about cooking, or healthy eating, or anything, so I’m just going to straight up pretend you’ll be cooking with the iconic foods of the Minnesota State Fair. Like these!

Sweet Martha’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice-Cream sandwiches

Recipe Get that whole bucket of cookies, get a pint of ice-cream, you know where this is going—that’s a good little ice-cream sandwich!

Poutine

Recipe Should you get an extra cup of fries and an order of cheese curds, go home, and combine them under gravy? No that would be insane. But if you are leading the insane State Fair life you can do that!

Gelato Shakes

Recipe The most underrated treat at the State Fair has to be the gelato at Mancini’s—which you could totally take home and make a shake with. Just like fancy heiresses on the Food Network do. Yes, I’m talking about Giada De Laurentiis, who is Dino De Laurentiis’ granddaughter, and Dino produced La Strada, Dune, and a whole bunch of Steven King movies.

Mini Donut Bread Pudding

Recipe What can you do with a smooshed up bag of donuts at the bottom of your stroller? You can make bread pudding! Really. You really can.