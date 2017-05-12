Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Rhubarb Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! I was taking a little road trip for a top-secret magazine mission this week when I saw one of those set-ups of a cooler by the side of the road and a box with a slot for cash. I knew it had to be one thing, rhubarb season! So I made a U-turn, and got myself ten bucks of rhubarb, at $2.50 a bag! It was a mad mess of rhubarb. What do I plan to do with it? Go absolutely rhubarb crazy, which is a good thing to do.

Straight-Up Rhubarb Pie

Recipe Of course, for a lot of people rhubarb is synonymous with pie—and a straight up rhubarb pie is a thing of beauty. There’s not much to this one except four cups of rhubarb and a whole lot of happy.

Rhubarb Lattice Pie with Cardamom and Orange

Recipe I’m really loving this rhubarb pie right now. The orange and cardamom make it surprising, and the flavors are just magical. Not that there’s anything wrong with a straight up rhubarb pie, but sometimes you crave more!

Rhubarb Lentil Soup

Recipe The sour of the rhubarb plus the earth of lentils turns into a brilliant sour and deep sort of soup. Finish it with a few snips of chives from the garden and you’ll be eating the essence of spring.

Spiced Rhubarb (For oatmeal topping or breakfast parfaits)

Recipe Rhubarb might seem like a fruit, but it’s actually a petiole, like celery. The stalk softens quickly under heat, and there are zillions of recipes advising you to bake it in the oven under foil. This is one of those recipes! With honey, vanilla, orange, juice, and cardamom. Once you’ve got your spiced and braised rhubarb you can layer it on vanilla yogurt with granola for a very lovely spring breakfast, you can put it on oatmeal, you can make one of those crazy quinoa bowls the kids love—you can do anything!