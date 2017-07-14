Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Salad Dressings

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!
A few weeks ago I asked for what recipes you wanted—and a couple of you wanted dressings that could go on anything. Green lettuce salads, chopped vegetable salads, and even roast veggies. Is that possible? Yes! So without further nonsense, I bring you the get-it-done recipes for enjoying your summer veggies.
Pumpkin Seed Oil Vinaigrette
Recipe
Pumpkin seed oil is made by toasting pumpkin seeds till they get pretty dark, and then pressing them. What comes out tastes less like an oil than a full on sauce. It’s smokey, toasty and really big. It’s pricey, more expensive than olive oil, but a little goes a long way and it’s really fantastic on anything with a sweet edge—apples, carrots, cheese, roast veggies. You can just mix it with lemon juice and finish with salt and pepper, or make a full on vinaigrette if so inspired. It’s a good pantry item when you need to turn things that don’t go together into things that do.
Miso Ginger Carrot Dressing
Recipe
If you ever ate in a Japanese restaurant chances are you’re familiar with that bright orange miso ginger carrot dressing that makes those green salads feel so special. It’s another good dressing for pulling together everything in the garden, and especially great with the radish-like veggies—daikon, turnips, even Napa cabbage. It’s good on cooked veggies such as wilted spinach or even roast cauliflower.
Buttermilk Green Goddess
Recipe
There are so many trillion recipes for Green Goddess dressing I hardly know where to start in talking about the things. Personally I like a lighter version, using buttermilk and yogurt instead of just mayonnaise—it’s tangier! It can also be used on chicken salad, smoked trout, and any really substantial kitchen-sink salad you can think of.
Simple Blue Cheese Dressing
Recipe
Do I need to tell you that blue cheese dressing is amazing? I do not. You know that already. However, I can tell you that it can really bring together a whole CSA box or a garden’s worth of harvest in one happy union. My favorite blue cheese dressings these days use some yogurt and buttermilk so they’re pourable. I don’t really like ones that clump together in one mass. Spread it around, folks!
Martha’s Mustard vinaigrette!
Recipe
I am not being very out of the box in this recipe-round-up. In fact I’m being downright conventional, but what can I say. I’ve been making Martha Stewart’s simple mustard vinaigrette for twenty years, and it’s perfect. It’s just olive oil, a light vinegar like a white wine vinegar, salt, pepper, mustard—that’s all, folks! Throw in a tablespoon of jelly for raspberry mustard vinaigrette, add some thyme and basil for an herb mustard vinaigrette, use honey for a honey mustard vinaigrette—you get the idea. It’s the master vinaigrette. The mustard keeps it emulsified, the vinaigrette makes it good. There is little else to say. If you had only one salad dressing in this life it would be this one. But you don’t! You have more.