Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Salad Dressings

A few weeks ago I asked for what recipes you wanted—and a couple of you wanted dressings that could go on anything. Green lettuce salads, chopped vegetable salads, and even roast veggies. Is that possible? Yes! So without further nonsense, I bring you the get-it-done recipes for enjoying your summer veggies.

Pumpkin Seed Oil Vinaigrette

Recipe Pumpkin seed oil is made by toasting pumpkin seeds till they get pretty dark, and then pressing them. What comes out tastes less like an oil than a full on sauce. It’s smokey, toasty and really big. It’s pricey, more expensive than olive oil, but a little goes a long way and it’s really fantastic on anything with a sweet edge—apples, carrots, cheese, roast veggies. You can just mix it with lemon juice and finish with salt and pepper, or make a full on vinaigrette if so inspired. It’s a good pantry item when you need to turn things that don’t go together into things that do.

Miso Ginger Carrot Dressing

Recipe If you ever ate in a Japanese restaurant chances are you’re familiar with that bright orange miso ginger carrot dressing that makes those green salads feel so special. It’s another good dressing for pulling together everything in the garden, and especially great with the radish-like veggies—daikon, turnips, even Napa cabbage. It’s good on cooked veggies such as wilted spinach or even roast cauliflower.

Buttermilk Green Goddess

Recipe There are so many trillion recipes for Green Goddess dressing I hardly know where to start in talking about the things. Personally I like a lighter version, using buttermilk and yogurt instead of just mayonnaise—it’s tangier! It can also be used on chicken salad, smoked trout, and any really substantial kitchen-sink salad you can think of.

Simple Blue Cheese Dressing

Recipe Do I need to tell you that blue cheese dressing is amazing? I do not. You know that already. However, I can tell you that it can really bring together a whole CSA box or a garden’s worth of harvest in one happy union. My favorite blue cheese dressings these days use some yogurt and buttermilk so they’re pourable. I don’t really like ones that clump together in one mass. Spread it around, folks!