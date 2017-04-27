Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Scallion Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! Today is the day—it’s officially Farmer’s Market Season in Minnesota! The St. Paul Market opens Saturday April 30th, the Minneapolis big farmer’s market opens May 1, and all the little neighborhood markets will be opening in the next few weeks. But, what will they have when they open? In the early season there might not be much more than scallions—but that’s okay. Scallions should not be underrated: They are a great early spring vegetable, full of vitamin K and the B vitamins—plus they’re delicious!

Martha Rose Shulman’s Roast Asparagus and Scallion Quiche

Recipe I picked quiche as the perfect starter recipe for spring onions, because cooking in egg mellows them. They’re awfully good beside asparagus too, and Martha Rose Shulman’s quiche is a classic. Skip the crust if you want, and cook in a ceramic pie-pan so the bottom doesn’t burn.

Quick Scallion Pickles

Recipe Here’s how to take your summer bratwurst to the next level. Put a pickled scallion on it! Everything you like about onions, and everything you like about pickles, combined, and thus more efficient. I also heartily endorse adding these to roast beef sandwiches, smoked salmon—fantastic.

Yan Can Cook’s Green Onion Pancakes

Recipe Scallion pancakes are as popular in Asia as blueberry muffins are in the U.S., and for good reason: They’re yummy! They’re springy! Everyone likes them. If you learn to make them, you’ll be some part of the way to turning yourself into a dim sum chef. This is a very good thing to do!

Momofuku’s Ginger Scallion Sauce

Recipe This is one of the easiest sauces in the world. Just fresh scallions, fresh ginger, a couple other things. Here’s what you can do with it: Pour it over ramen noodles. Make a double batch and marinate some flank steak in half of your batch of scallion sauce, grill the steak and discard that first half of the marinade, then serve the other half of the marinade on the steak at table. Put that steak on salad, if you want. You can put the ginger scallion sauce on rice. On roast yams. On sliced yams, cold, it’s a salad. Basically, this sauce by David Chang is magic.