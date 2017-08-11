Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Snap Bean Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! It’s peak green bean season – and wax bean season, and all the snap beans. They call any kind of long bean where you eat the outside a snap bean, you know – as snap peas are to peas, snap beans are to beans. There, now you learned something! I grew up calling them string beans but then I got yelled at by a snap bean breeder who told me the strings were gone now, so I’ll never do that again. They’re snap beans! And what can you do with these snap beans? So much. Like these!

Green Bean Slaw

Recipe I know you want to buy all the farmer’s market green beans and chop them up to take them to a potluck—and now you can. If you end up with bigger beans than is comfortable, you can actually slice them the long way, or even get at them with a mandolin slicer. Or just be chunky. I won’t judge you.

Charred Beans with Peanuts

Recipe You can char your beans over the grill, or in a very hot oven. Just get them blistered and blackened, and that is delicious with a Thai-influenced sauce with peanuts and lime. I would eat this by the pound. Invite me over!

Green beans gremolata

Recipe A little lemon zest, a little parsley, and a little garlic make green beans quite excellent. One of the things I like about this recipe is that it’s good hot or cold, and it can go for both a fancy dinner party or just with burgers on the grill. Make loads and eat the leftovers the second day snappy cold, that’s my advice.

Jacques Pepin’s Green beans and shallots

Recipe Guess what everybody? We’ve got Jacques Pepin booked on the show in September. I know. I’m beside myself. I love him so much. In honor of the future, let’s talk about his classic, simple dish—just green beans cooked in butter and shallots. Come on, that’s a perfect dish. And so easy. If you’re wondering—yes, you can use wax beans, those dark red snap beans, or really any beans. Fresh ground pepper is great with this.