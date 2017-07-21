Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Snap Pea Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!
It’s sugar snap pea season! The farmer’s markets are full of them, and they are absolutely one of my favorite vegetables of the year. Because they’re sweet! And cute. Also full of vitamin C, and surprisingly iron-rich, and have got cancer fighting phytochemicals like lutein—but mainly I just think they are delicious. Of course you can eat them out of hand, but you can also be inspired to cook them! And the best ways are these.
Red Cabbage and Sugar Snap Pea Slaw with Sesame Ginger Dressing
Recipe
I always hear that you want potluck recipes, and here’s a great idea for a crowd. You’re going to make a sesame ginger dressing, roughly chop snow pea pods and toss them with red cabbage—it’s a slaw! But it’s a happy slaw of peas.
Blackened Sugar Snap Peas with Garlic and Mint
Recipe
Remember when everyone was going nuts for black-bean wok-charred green beans? These are the next level! You might think blackened sugar snap peas sound strange, but the roasty flavor really brings a surprising, good dimension to the peas. Try it!
Michael Ruhlman’s Butter braised radishes with snow peas
Recipe
This is a CSA box come to life—melt some butter in a skillet, braise radishes in the butter, add snow peas, throw in some mint. Spring! Glorious spring.
Ottolenghi’s Snow peas with green beans, hazelnut, and orange
Recipe
Spring on a platter, the London-Israeli chef Ottolenghi has the brilliant idea of using hazelnut oil and fresh orange to perk up snow peas—you’re going with a half-and-half ratio of green beans and snow peas by the way. Also the French call them ‘mangetout’, or ‘eat-all’. I think that’s adorable.
Charred Sugar Snap Peas
Recipe
Why can’t veggies be as good as chicken wings? They can! This is great, super-easy, easy to scale up for massive crowds—it’s a perfect recipe. What you do is toss sugar snap peas with olive oil and salt, and then dump them into a hot grill basket, or roast them in a super-hot oven. They’re going to start to turn black on the outside. Pull them out and dust with chili flakes, if you like heat, and hit with a squeeze of lime. That’s it! Great next to a cold beer or a glass of Sauvignon Blanc, these are the way to eat mass quantities of veggies happily. Snacky!