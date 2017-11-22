Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Taco Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!
What’s more exciting than tacos? Answer: Nothing. What makes a taco? Whatever you can put in a tortilla. Or so says Wesley Avila, chef behind the cult taco spot Guerilla Tacos, which came about when Avila, a classically trained chef, wanted to make some money and dove into Los Angeles street culture with nothing but a $300 cart and a hibachi grill. Richard Parks co-wrote the Guerilla Tacos book and since he joined the show Saturday, here are my Top 5 Tacos!
Butternut Squash, Kale, and Crunchy Pepitas Tacos
Recipe
Looking for a vegan taco with terrific flavors that will give you many many servings of vegetables? Who isn’t?! I really like hard-shell squash in tacos, one of those things you never see coming about yourself until it’s too late.
Chile Spiced Skirt Steak Tacos
Recipe
A good marinade plus a skirt steak plus your grill equals a really good Saturday night—it’s more than carne asada, it’s fancy!
Crock-Pot Carnitas
Recipe 2
If you’ve got a pork shoulder and a crock-pot you’re most of the way to making carnitas for tacos—and by the way this is a game day wonder. Great on nachos too.
Turkey Tinga Tacos
Recipe
Here’s how you make a lazy-person’s turkey tinga: Fill a pan with shredded leftover turkey, and then dump a jar of chipotle salsa on it. Cook on a low temperature till it’s all saucy and warm. You’re done! Serve with avocadoes, sour cream, onions, tomato, lime. Or if you’re more of a scratch cook, get a can of chipotles, and follow this recipe.
American Tacos, Guerilla Tacos Style
Recipe
There’s no shame in a hard-shelled All American taco! Guerilla tacos makes a little more elevated one, if you want to hunt through the recipe for upgrades to your own taco game, or just really do it from scratch. Great stuff.