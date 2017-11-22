Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Taco Recipes

November 22, 2017 10:05 AM

(credit: guerrillatacos.com/)

What’s more exciting than tacos? Answer: Nothing. What makes a taco? Whatever you can put in a tortilla. Or so says Wesley Avila, chef behind the cult taco spot Guerilla Tacos, which came about when Avila, a classically trained chef, wanted to make some money and dove into Los Angeles street culture with nothing but a $300 cart and a hibachi grill. Richard Parks co-wrote the Guerilla Tacos book and since he joined the show Saturday, here are my Top 5 Tacos!

squash tacos Dara Moskowitz Grumdahls Top 5 Taco Recipes

(credit: Alex Farnum/Epicurious.com)

Butternut Squash, Kale, and Crunchy Pepitas Tacos
Recipe

Looking for a vegan taco with terrific flavors that will give you many many servings of vegetables? Who isn’t?! I really like hard-shell squash in tacos, one of those things you never see coming about yourself until it’s too late.

skirt steak tacos Dara Moskowitz Grumdahls Top 5 Taco Recipes

(credit: Con Poulos/Foodandwine.com)

Chile Spiced Skirt Steak Tacos
Recipe

A good marinade plus a skirt steak plus your grill equals a really good Saturday night—it’s more than carne asada, it’s fancy!

slow cooker carnitas Dara Moskowitz Grumdahls Top 5 Taco Recipes

(credit: budgetbytes.com)

Crock-Pot Carnitas
Recipe 2

If you’ve got a pork shoulder and a crock-pot you’re most of the way to making carnitas for tacos—and by the way this is a game day wonder. Great on nachos too.

turkey tinga tacos Dara Moskowitz Grumdahls Top 5 Taco Recipes

(credit: Mexicoinmypocket.com)

Turkey Tinga Tacos
Recipe

Here’s how you make a lazy-person’s turkey tinga: Fill a pan with shredded leftover turkey, and then dump a jar of chipotle salsa on it. Cook on a low temperature till it’s all saucy and warm. You’re done! Serve with avocadoes, sour cream, onions, tomato, lime. Or if you’re more of a scratch cook, get a can of chipotles, and follow this recipe.

guerilla tacos Dara Moskowitz Grumdahls Top 5 Taco Recipes

(credit: guerrillatacos.com/)

American Tacos, Guerilla Tacos Style
Recipe

There’s no shame in a hard-shelled All American taco! Guerilla tacos makes a little more elevated one, if you want to hunt through the recipe for upgrades to your own taco game, or just really do it from scratch. Great stuff.

