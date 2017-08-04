Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Turkey Burgers

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!

We’re talking to a real live turkey farmer on the show this week, and I didn’t feel like it was right to keep talking about turkey without doing something about it. So we are doing something about it! Providing turkey burger recipes, dontcha know. What are the best? These!