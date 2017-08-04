Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Turkey Burgers

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!
We’re talking to a real live turkey farmer on the show this week, and I didn’t feel like it was right to keep talking about turkey without doing something about it. So we are doing something about it! Providing turkey burger recipes, dontcha know. What are the best? These!
Easy Green Pesto Turkey Burger
Recipe
The issue with turkey burgers is basically how to give them pep and personality —and if you don’t want to go to a lot of hassle, your best bet is to dump in a bunch of pesto. Pesto, extra parsley, turkey—that’s good! I do this with pre-made pesto, and I’ve been known to make the turkey mixture into meatballs and bake them in the oven. That’s not a burger, but it is a good winter strategy!
Thanksgiving style
Recipe
I know a lot of people hear “turkey” and want Thanksgiving. So what if it’s the summer! Just add some sage to the mix, throw some cranberry sauce up top—who’s going to stop you? Not me. You do you. Thanksgiving in August is fine by me.
Gyros/Kofta-Like Turkey Burger
Recipe
Some of the best turkey burgers go down a Mediterranean road, with traditional Turkish kofta-seasonings, or Greek gyros ones. Michael Psilakis is one of the great Greek-American restaurant folks from New York City, and he’s got a nearly perfect turkey burger recipe in one of his cookbooks. Pile on the tzatziki. Yum!
Spicy Thai Turkey Burgers
Recipe
Are you sick of bland? Then fill up the cooler with a good crisp beer, invite all your friends over and make a load of spicy Thai turkey burgers. They’ve got a good ginger kick to them, as well as jalapeno—sweat out the fire!
Andrew Zimmern’s Italian Turkey Burger
Recipe
My man Andrew Zimmern really knows his way around a grill, and his technique of mixing tomato paste and ricotta in to the turkey meat produces a burger that’s very, very tender—and just a big crowd pleaser. Put some summer garden tomatoes up top and it really is the best turkey burger ever.