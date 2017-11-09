Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Winter Pea Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!

Last week I got a text from a listener who wants to eat more vegetables, but only really liked edamame and snap peas from the garden—so what now? Well, first of all, green peas are seriously underrated nutritionally for some reason. They have lots of antioxidants and are full of anti-inflammatory compounds, and have omega-3 fatty acids in them, as well as lots of fiber and vitamins. I think they’d be a trendy super-food if they were harder to find. There is no reason to feel shame about just really liking green-peas, they’re great for you.

The main thing to know about vegetables is that the ones you eat are the best for you—you get zero health benefit from the ones you don’t eat. I know, hard to believe! I bring the news the other folks won’t tell you. But now that we’ve established that green peas are great, what next? Some very good recipes to get you eating them, more. And loving them lots!