Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Winter Squash Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! It’s time to start thinking winter! No, not weather. Winter Squash! Here are some ideas to get you started.

Melissa Clark’s Maple Ginger Kabocha Squash

Recipe Easy-peasy, all you’re doing here is cutting up squash like muskmelon or canteloupe slices, tossing it with a little ginger, maple syrup, and olive oil, and roasting. You serve the wedges whole, and you can eat them like melon slices if you’re a kid, or use a knife and fork if you’re a grown up!

Sugar Squash Pie

Recipe Get a gigantic hubbard squash, and drop it out the window onto the driveway. Now you’ve got useable hubbard squash! Or you know, get in there with an axe or however you do. Once you’re in, you can make Brown Sugar Squash Pie, which is a delicious American classic. Alternately, use a butternut squash if you like the easy road in life, but I think I know you and you prefer extreme squash sports.

Delicata Squash and Brussels Sprouts Salad

Recipe 2 I know you want healthy, but this is almost too healthy—all those cruciferous vegetables and bright orange vegetables and then a living miso dressing? Come on, what are you, Tom Brady? It’s too much!

Melissa Darabian’s Thanksgiving Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Recipe Can you make something healthy like spaghetti squash taste like a big old pan of stuffing? Yes, yes you can. And you could make it for Thanksgiving, or you could just make it. Thanks Melissa Darabian and Rachel Ray!