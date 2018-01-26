Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top Top 5 Avocado Recipes

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! It’s avocado season! In Mexico the avocadoes are all coming ripe on the trees, and that’s why we eat guacamole in football season. I know it’s hard to believe there’s a seasonality under this game day tradition, but there it is. Where I shop avocado prices have been slowly coming down since around Christmas, and I fully intend to make the most of this creamy dreamy superfood. How? Like this!

But first, for something completely different; Behold the truly Horrible and Disturbing Avocado Toast Cocktail with Kale Syrup

Recipe If you’re the kind of person who really likes rubber-necking at road accidents, I can’t recommend this recipe enough. Breadcrumbs on the rim of the drink! A kale syrup! Also if you make this Tweet me pictures, I’m dying for you to take up this dare.

Beyoncé’s super-basic guacamole

Recipe Two avocados, one lime, one tomato, one onion, one clove of garlic—Beyoncé doesn’t even mess with cilantro. Or rather, her mom didn’t. This is the most basic recipe there is, and if you think you can’t make guacamole from scratch, start here, because you can! I am not going to make a joke about how: All the Single Ladies can do it, or about how you’re not ready for this jelly—you are ready.

Jose Anders Guacamole with Tomatillo and Queso Fresco

Recipe Spanish chef Jose Anders is incessantly brilliant and very amusing—if you’ve never seen his drinking with Seth Myers, it’s hilarious. But for those of you who want a next level guacamole with a little surprise, his fancy version with tomatillo and queso fresco is extremely delicious.

Avocado Toast 5 Ways, from Food 52

Recipe Avocado toast can be as unambitious as a plain avocado sliced and pressed down with the side of a fork onto a slice of toasted bread, or as ambitious as a guacamole dotted with French Feta. It’s a very nice breakfast or light dinner next to a bowl of soup during avocado season, so I say get in there.

Alex Stupak’s basic guacamole

Recipe I told you—I’m crazy about Alex Stupak. I am fine with him getting two-fifths of this top five, he deserves it. This is the recipe for guacamole I make the most myself—because I like cilantro, and have doubts about tomato in guacamole. Also tomatoes are not in season right now so I don’t much want to mess with them. Though if you’re a tomato guacamole person I’m fine with that, you do you. And I’ll make this recipe, because it’s the magic.