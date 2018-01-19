Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top Top 5 Beef Stews

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!
What are you doing this weekend? What about making a big batch of beef stew, so you get all warm and cozy and then can reheat a bowl when you take a night to go sledding? I feel strongly that perfect sledding weather is coming soon. You could also make a quadruple batch and freeze some for a future weekend game-day. But what could you make? The options are good! My top 5!
Classic Beef Chili \
Recipe
A classic Texas ‘bowl of red’ has nothing in it but beef and seasonings—does that make it stew? A little. I use a flexible definition. This stuff gets better and better the first week after you make it, it’s the world’s perfect reheating food.
Hungarian Beef Paprikash/Goulash/Marha Porkolt
Recipe 1
Recipe 2
Hungarian sweet paprika is a miracle spice, smoky, deep, tangy—it’s like chili, but totally different. I’m including two recipes here, a very simple home-cooking version, and a more involved modern version. I like the old-fashioned version, but with the modern addition of a splash of cider vinegar to bring the flavors up more clearly.
Beef Bourguignon (Plus an Extra!)
Recipe 1
Recipe 2
What’s the difference between fancy French beef bourgignon and simple beef stew? Just some wine, folks. Well, a lot of wine. It’s wine country beef stew, is what it is. And I love it.
What about Vegetarian Mushroom Bourguignon? What’s a vegetarian dish doing in a beef-stew round-up? It’s because every time I do this one of you text in for the vegetarian option, and a really mushroom-full mushroom stew is a beautiful thing. One thing, it says to serve on noodles, but I really think it’s better on polenta, or mashed potatoes.
Andrew Zimmern’s Fancy Spanish Beef Stew
Recipe
A few capers, a few pine nuts, some Spanish spices and now we have a beef stew that will make your friends think you are a very elite and fancy world traveler.
Classic Irish Beef Stew
Recipe
My current obsession is the sweet and rich flavors you get from a classic Irish beef stew if you use a fancy super-concentrated stout or porter like all the indie microbreweries are putting out these days. The Summit Great Northern Porter is a stunningly good beer to cook with—one or two for the pot, one or two for the cook!