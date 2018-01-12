Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top Top 5 Cheese Soups

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!
I stopped in a place last week to try their beer cheese soup. This place will remain nameless because it was the worst beer cheese soup. Just a vat of Velveeta with some under-cooked onions. I was so mad!! Because this is the season for good cheese soups, our one chance at ooey-gooey-melty-cheesy greatness! And so I release unto you the greatest cheese soups – make them and be proud!
Delicate Brie Soup (For Fancy People!)
If you’re feeling like beer cheese soup is too wood-paneled station-wagon, how about a nice fancy brie soup? Another bonus: You can’t use the rind in the recipe, so the next day you put the rinds on a piece of buttered bread, put it under the broiler, and that’s a snack for the ages!
Paul Einbund’s Potato and Parmesan Soup
I guess I feel weirdly defensive about cheese soup, because I want to prove that this is something fancy people eat! And so I bring to you exhibit two, famous and fancy California chef Paul Einbund’s recipe for potato and parmesan soup, such as he serves in his famous and fancy San Francisco restaurant “The Morris”. Make it for your daughter who went to college and turned into a vegetarian and you’ll all be happy.
Italian Wedding Soup
Have you spent any time recently thinking about the fact that Italian Wedding Soup, one of the world’s great soups, is actually a cheese-meatball soup? Think about it. Then make me some. I’ll be right over!
Classic French Onion Soup with Gruyere
There is really nothing better than snow falling outside and a real French onion soup in front of you, with a bubbly lid of gruyere all bubbly from the onion. Treat yourself! Also treat the ones you love. It’s winter, enjoy it!
Beer Cheddar Soup
Of course you knew I was going to put a real beer cheese soup as number one. Come on, you know me that well by now! This one also has bacon. Here’s all I have to say: Use good cheese, tell your friends what you’re up to, and get ready for a crowd. Sprinkle pop-corn on top for a garnish if you live large.