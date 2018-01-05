Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top Top 5 Chicken Soups

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!
I’m sick again! Does it feel like it’s been an especially bad winter cold season? The only thing to do at this point is to make soup – which as you know is scientifically proven to make the pain and suffering of colds a little big shorter. Here’s my advice: Make a double batch of chicken soup, and put some in the freezer for when the next cold comes. You’ll be glad you did. I wish I had!
Basic Chicken Soup with Ginger
Recipe
If you’ve never made chicken soup this is a really basic, easy recipe to start with—this one uses ginger, which is a good head-cold cure, but leave out the ginger if you want just the most basic chicken soup and the great feeling of competence that comes with making your own medicine in your own house!
44 Cloves of Garlic Soup
Recipe
Roast garlic, fresh garlic, if this garlic soup can’t kick your cold you’re in a bad place. Yet, it’s not too too garlicky—if you like a good garlic bread, this will be for you.
Fast Thai Coconut Chicken Soup
Recipe
If you love tom kha soup in Thai restaurants, but want to make it on your own, you can do that! If you can’t find real lime leaves just use some extra lime juice and zest; it will still be really tasty.
Joan Nathan’s classic Matzo Ball Soup
Recipe
The ultimate chicken soup, just like your Jewish mother used to make!
Rick Bayless’ Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken soup
Recipe
You’ll need a little work to do this, but chili peppers also have antibacterial, healing qualities—so many foods are really folk medicine. And this spicy soup really helps!