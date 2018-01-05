Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top Top 5 Chicken Soups

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!

I’m sick again! Does it feel like it’s been an especially bad winter cold season? The only thing to do at this point is to make soup – which as you know is scientifically proven to make the pain and suffering of colds a little big shorter. Here’s my advice: Make a double batch of chicken soup, and put some in the freezer for when the next cold comes. You’ll be glad you did. I wish I had!