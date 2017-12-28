Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top Top 5 Hot Toddies

Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! Hot Toddies are one of the joys of living in the great #North—they help you sleep when you’ve got a cold, they warm you up when you’ve got a chill, and generally they make life in front of a fireplace and inside from the blowing snow a better life. But what are the best hot toddies? These!

Slow Cooker Mulled Cider

Recipe Obviously the easiest hot toddy is the one where you fill a slow cooker or a big pot with mulled cider, and have a bottle of apple brandy or rum on the counter in case any adults want to add a shot to their mug. A few star anise pods really make the cider pretty, and make the house smell fantastic. A really great way to welcome everyone back from sledding.

White Wine & Elderflower Glogg

Recipe A basic red wine glogg is a glorious thing, with cinnamon sticks and oranges warmed up with red wine and maybe sugar and brandy, depending. But is there such a thing as a white wine glogg? Yes, and it’s a very pretty and delicate thing. You can use pricey St. Germain or a local option like the more affordable and, I say, better Tattersall Crème de Fleur. Hot flowers! Come on people, everyone likes hot flowers.

Jim Meehan’s Green Tea Hot Toddy

Recipe Now, we’re upping the level of difficulty. In honor of Jim Meehan being on the show this week I introduce this very fancy smoky green tea hot toddy. It’s got very subtle flavors, a toastiness from roasted rice which is blended with this particular kind of tea, plus there’s some sweetness from a ginger liqueur, then smokiness from whiskey! It’s an elaborate recipe, but you can pack it all up to the cabin and your houseguests will be suitably dazzled, so it’s worth it.

The Dead Rabbit’s Irish Coffee

Recipe In his book Jim Meehan explains the way to make the best Irish Coffee at a bar is to keep hot coffee in an immersion circulator ready to go. Right. But, if you’re making it at home you just need coffee, demerrara sugar syrup, Irish whiskey, and fresh whipped cream. Come on, that’s heaven, right?