Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Ideas for Amping Up Your Bratwurst

May 26, 2017 2:45 PM

(credit: SeriousEats.com)

Reporting Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl

I know what everyone wants to do Memorial Day Weekend: stand out in the backyard and grill some brats. But what if you want to amp them up? Do this!

(credit: Epicurious,.com)

Sheboygan Style
Recipe

Make an onion relish, cut up some dill pickles and find some hardrolls.

(credit: FineCooking.com)

Pickle Juice Slaw
Recipe

Get a pretzel roll and make a crunchy cole slaw with pickle juice. Stuff it in there with a bratwurst and the whole thing tastes like Southern barbecue, somehow.

(credit: BonAppetit.com)

Ssam Dog
Recipe

Korean-style ssam is all the rage because of David Chang’s Momofuku restaurants. If you want a backyard version, make a ginger scallion relish and add a cucumber spear to your dog. It’s really good.

(credit: SeriousEats.com)

Hot Dogs Wrapped With Bacon, Topped With Avocado, Tomato & Mayo
Recipe

Why can’t a hot dog be more like a BLT? I think it can! It’s very California-style to do this and seriously amazing and decadent.

(credit: MarthaStewart.com)

Cincinnati Chili Dog
Recipe

If you can resist a chili dog, you’re a stronger person than I. I love everything about a good chili dog, and if you double the recipe you can have leftovers — and that will kick off the summer in glorious style.

