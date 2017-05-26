Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Ideas for Amping Up Your Bratwurst

Reporting Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl
Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!
I know what everyone wants to do Memorial Day Weekend: stand out in the backyard and grill some brats. But what if you want to amp them up? Do this!
Sheboygan Style
Recipe
Make an onion relish, cut up some dill pickles and find some hardrolls.
Pickle Juice Slaw
Recipe
Get a pretzel roll and make a crunchy cole slaw with pickle juice. Stuff it in there with a bratwurst and the whole thing tastes like Southern barbecue, somehow.
Ssam Dog
Recipe
Korean-style ssam is all the rage because of David Chang’s Momofuku restaurants. If you want a backyard version, make a ginger scallion relish and add a cucumber spear to your dog. It’s really good.
Hot Dogs Wrapped With Bacon, Topped With Avocado, Tomato & Mayo
Recipe
Why can’t a hot dog be more like a BLT? I think it can! It’s very California-style to do this and seriously amazing and decadent.
Cincinnati Chili Dog
Recipe
If you can resist a chili dog, you’re a stronger person than I. I love everything about a good chili dog, and if you double the recipe you can have leftovers — and that will kick off the summer in glorious style.