New Book Dives Into The Life Of F. Scott FitzgeraldMany of us know that the famous writer F. Scott Fitzgerald lived in St. Paul. But if you want to learn a lot more about his life in Minnesota, you might want to read a new book by author Dave Page, who joined us Tuesday. (3:40)
Roger Moore Dies At 89Moore's family says he died after a battle with cancer at the age of 89, Jason DeRusha reports (0:34).
Koffy In The Morning: Pets And PreyFor those that have pets, they know that several animals will try to attack little dogs – like hawks or coyotes. Now, a company in California has created a vet that is supposed to ward off any predatory, Paul Koffy reports (2:01).