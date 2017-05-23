More Celebrity/Gossip

Roger Moore Dies At 89Moore's family says he died after a battle with cancer at the age of 89, Jason DeRusha reports (0:34). WCCO This Morning – May 23, 2017
Giselle Bundchen Claims Brady Played Through ConcussionGiselle Bundchen said her husband Tom Brady played through his fifth Super Bowl this year with a concussion, Jason DeRusha, Kylie Bearse and Reg Chapman report (2:53). WCCO Mid-Morning – May 18, 2017
CBS Introduces The Fall LineupThree new comedies and three new dramas are coming to CBS this fall, Ali Lucia, Jason DeRusha and Kim Johnson report (1:43). WCCO This Morning – May 18, 2017
Brad Pitt, Stephen Colbert Contemplate LifeActor Brad Pitt stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to discuss his new movie on Netflix, but he also took time to contemplate life's tough questions, Kim Johnson and Kylie Bearse report (1:05). WCCO This Morning – May 17, 2017
'Big Bang Theory's' Jim Parsons Gets HitchedThe star of CBS' "Big Bang Theory' got married to his long-time partner on Saturday, Ali Lucia, Jason DeRusha, Kim Johnson and Kylie Bearse reports (1:46). WCCO This Morning – May 16, 2017
Colbert Hosts 'The Daily Show' Reunion On 'The Late Show'Stephen Colbert celebrated 20 years of being on late night television by getting the old "The Daily Show" crew together, Ali Lucia, Jason DeRusha and Kim Johnson report (2:45). WCCO This Morning – May 10, 2017

New Book Dives Into The Life Of F. Scott FitzgeraldMany of us know that the famous writer F. Scott Fitzgerald lived in St. Paul. But if you want to learn a lot more about his life in Minnesota, you might want to read a new book by author Dave Page, who joined us Tuesday. (3:40) WCCO This Morning – May 23, 2017
Koffy In The Morning: Pets And PreyFor those that have pets, they know that several animals will try to attack little dogs – like hawks or coyotes. Now, a company in California has created a vet that is supposed to ward off any predatory, Paul Koffy reports (2:01). WCCO This Morning – May 23, 2017

Suspect Identified In Manchester Concert BombingU.K. police say the suspected suicide bomber was 23-year-old Salman Abedi, Teri Okita reports (1:58). WCCO 4 News At Noon – May 23, 2017
ISIS Claims Responsibility For Manchester Arena BombingOfficials said a male suicide bomber detonated a bomb at the end of the concert that killed at least 22 people and injured dozens more. A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bombing as well, Teri Okita reports (2:13). WCCO Mid-Morning – May 23, 2017

U.S. Astronauts Make Urgent Spacewalk On ISSThe two Americans had to fix a vital computer that broke on the International Space Station (0:28). WCCO 4 News At Noon – May 23, 2017
Help #TeamFrank & #TeamChris Raise Money For Pulling TogetherBefore the epic tug-of-war over the Mississippi River, each WCCO team needs to raise $10,000 to benefit Fraser, Minnesota’s largest provider of autism services (4:07). WCCO 4 News At Noon – May 23, 2017
