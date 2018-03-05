Win A Pair Of Tickets To The Metro RV Show At U.S. Bank Stadium!

Travel Advisory Issued As Snowstorm Rumbles Over MinnesotaAfter a morning of rain, sleet and thundersnow, Minnesotans are bracing for the brunt of a winter storm that threatens to dump more than six inches of snow on communities across the state.

Patrol: 65 Crashes, 77 Spin-Outs As Snowstorm Descends On MinnesotaAs snow, sleet and thundersnow descended on Minnesota Monday morning, there were 65 crashes on state roads and 77 spin-outs.

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Twin Cities MetroFollowing rain – and even thunderstorms – Sunday morning, a storm system is tracking toward Minnesota and could leave some parts of the state with more than six inches of heavy, wet snow by Tuesday.