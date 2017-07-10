Win Tickets To See Stevie Nicks!

630236758 Win Tickets To See Stevie Nicks!

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Stevie Nicks
with special guest to be announced
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Friday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $90, $74, $49 (all reserved seating)

Tickets available at etix.com, by calling (800) 514-3849, or visiting the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office.
Direct ticket link: http://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2059477/stevie-nicks-stpaul-minnesota-state-fair?partner_id=1765

