WEATHER RESOURCES: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
Filed Under:Hennepin Healthcare, Ketamine, Minneapolis Police Department, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hennepin Healthcare officials will ask an independent panel to review cases of its medical responders sedating people with the powerful tranquilizer ketamine.

The action announced Friday is in response to a draft report obtained by the Star Tribune that says the drug caused heart or breathing failure in some instances and suspects had to be revived or intubated.

The hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. William Heegaard, says the county became aware of the issue in April when some EMS workers reported they at times felt pressured to use the tranquilizer.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo called the draft report inaccurate, but was not specific.

The Minneapolis Office of Police Conduct investigation found the number of documented ketamine injections during police calls increased from three in 2012 to 62 last year.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch