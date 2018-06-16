WEATHER RESOURCES: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
LINO LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — The rain didn’t stop crews and volunteers from putting together a new school playground on Saturday in Lino Lakes.

The playground for the early childhood program at Rice Lake Elementary School. Much of the money was raised through donations.

Teachers say the addition will make a difference for students.

“Right now, the playgrounds at the school aren’t really appropriate for young kids or kids with disabilities. So this playground is made specifically for preschoolers and it has a lot of equipment that is designed for kids with disabilities, so it’s a very inclusive playground,” said Renee Dietz, Centennial Early Childhood Special Education Teacher, said.

Beyond school staff and parents, the Lino Lakes Fire Department, Rotary Club and YMCA also helped out during the build.

