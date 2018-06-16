WEATHER RESOURCES: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a fatal crash occurred after a motorcycle crashed into a concrete barrier in Brooklyn Center Friday evening.

According to the state patrol, shortly before 11:30 a.m. the 55-year-old Ham Lake man was on a Harley Davidson, along with a 33-year-old Ham Lake woman, traveling northbound on Highway 100 to eastbound Interstate 694.

The motorcycle slowed while taking the curve on the entrance to eastbound I-694 with vehicles approaching quickly behind it.

The motorcyclist attempted to change lanes, but overcorrected and hit a concrete barrier.

The driver, Robert Schmidt, was killed. His passenger, Toni Schimdt, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol says the road conditions were dry at the time of crash.

