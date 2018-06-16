MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a stormy morning, the heat returned to the Twin Cities and surrounding counties Saturday afternoon. It could lead to a stormy evening in parts of the state.

Heavy rain drifted from southern Minnesota into the metro Saturday morning. Thunderstorms also cropped up to the west.

There is a flash flood watch for parts of northeastern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. That’s through Monday afternoon.

“As we could get, easily, an addition 2 to 5 inches of rain,” Augustyniak said. “And if it happens to hit the same communities that got hit hard yesterday, which is very possible, flash flooding could begin.”

The first big batch of rain should move north and clear out of Minnesota by early- to mid-afternoon.

Around dinnertime, a line of heavy storms could develop across central Minnesota and continue overnight.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in west central Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro is not included, but the watch gets as close as Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties. Also in the watch are Big Stone, Chippewa, Douglas, Grant, Lac qui Parle, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin Counties.

The Tornado Watch was canceled late Saturday night.

Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning will continue through Sunday for “feels like” temperatures approaching 105 degrees.