MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Democrats hold a special endorsing convention Sunday for candidates running for U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison’s seat in Congress.

Six candidates want the job representing the Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District following Ellison’s decision to run for Minnesota attorney general.

The candidates are state Rep. Ilhan Omar, former Minnesota House speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher, state Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, state Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, Frank Nelson Drake, and Jamal Abdi Abdulahi.

The DFL primary is scheduled in August.

