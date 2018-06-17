MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A central Minnesota sheriff’s deputy dove into a lake Saturday night to save a woman who drove off a bridge and was trapped in her sinking car.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in a construction zone on Interstate 94 near Lake Latoka, which is just southwest of Alexandria.

The woman, identified as 76-year-old Beverly Toso of Hoffman, was driving east in the interstate’s westbound lanes when she drove off a bridge that is in the process of being replaced. The woman’s car landed in a channel of Lake Latoka, and began to sink in the water.

When only a few inches of air were left in the vehicle, a sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene, tied a rope to his waist and entered the water. He was able to open the car’s door and pull Toso out.

At the other end of the rope around the deputy’s waist was Kenneth Fletcher, the man who called 911. The Fargo man helped pull the deputy and Toso to shore.

Emergency crews brought Toso to Alomere Hospital for treatment. There was no word on her condition, or if anything caused her to drive off the bridge.

The State Patrol is investigating the incident.