MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 81-year-old man died Saturday evening after his truck was rear-ended in northern Minnesota.

The State Patrols says the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 169 along the shore of Mille Lacs Lake.

A Dodge Ram pulling a trailer rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado and pushed it into a Dodge minivan.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as a man from McGregor, died. His name was not released.

No one else was injured in the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be involved.