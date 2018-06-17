MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The past few days have been deadly on Minnesota roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported several fatal crashes.

Authorities say two men are dead after a truck ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle near Vermillion in the southeast Twin Cities metro. It happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday at 190th Street East and Goodwin Avenue.

The State Patrol says the victims were both fathers — one in each car. Their children were also in the vehicles.

An 81-year-old man is dead after his truck was rear-ended last night in Crow Wing County. The State Patrol says it happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 169 along the shore of Lake Mille Lacs.

Also Saturday, a Blaine police officer and his wife were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Elk River. Steve and Susie Nanney were riding together when they were hit head-on by a 17-year-old driver in a pick-up truck.

At this point, investigators believe the truck crossed the center line.

Earlier Saturday morning, a 48-year-old Robbinsdale man was also killed in a motorcycle crash. The State Patrol says it happened in Bloomington around 2 a.m. near Interstate 494 and Highway 100. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. We’re told the victim was not wearing a helmet.

In all, four people have lost their lives in the past 48 hours in motorcycle crashes across the Twin Cities.