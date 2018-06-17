CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched one-run ball into the sixth inning in his first major league win, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Sunday.

Bieber scattered 10 hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings in his second career start. The rookie right-hander was recalled from Triple-A Columbus earlier in the day when Carlos Carrasco went on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right elbow.

Yan Gomes’ three-run double in the third snapped a 1-all tie. Tyler Naquin had an RBI single in the second.

Cody Allen, the Indians’ third reliever, pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 15 opportunities.

Cleveland salvaged the finale of the three-game series and broke a five-game losing streak against Minnesota.

Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi (3-4) allowed four runs in five innings. He is winless in seven starts since May 8.

Bieber was scheduled to start for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, but that plan changed when Carrasco was hit on the elbow by a line drive in the second inning of Saturday’s 9-3 loss.

Carrasco’s early exit forced the Indians to use seven pitchers, including Adam Plutko, who was scheduled to start for Cleveland on Sunday. Bieber, instead of preparing to face Indianapolis in the International League, made the 2 1/2 drive from Columbus on Saturday evening.

Eduardo Escobar’s first-inning double gave Minnesota the lead. The Twins were coming off wins over Corey Kluber, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, and Carrasco in the first two games of the series, but were held in check by Bieber (1-0).

Minnesota had runners on second and third with nobody out in the sixth, but Bieber struck out Mitch Garver and Ehre Adrianza. Oliver Perez struck out Joe Mauer to end the inning.

Minnesota stranded 10 baserunners and was 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Bieber made his major league debut at Minnesota on May 31, allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He left with the Indians ahead 8-4, but the bullpen couldn’t hold onto the lead and Cleveland won 9-8.

Michael Brantley hit a leadoff double in the third, and Edwin Encarnacion and Lonnie Chisenhall drew one-out walks. Gomes’ double to the wall in left-center scored all three runners.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: OF Robbie Grossman was removed for a pinch runner in the sixth inning for what was announced as “heat illness.”

Indians: Carrasco will have additional tests Monday. … LHP Tyler Olson (strained back muscle) was placed on the 10-day DL. He’s 1-1 with a 7.27 ERA in 28 appearances.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Jose Berrios (7-5, 3.51 ERA) will pitch Monday against Boston in the first of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer (5-5, 2.69 ERA) will go in the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Progressive Field.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)