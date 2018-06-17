PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Several people were evacuated from their apartments on Sunday because of chemical exposure.

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the Oakwood Apartments in Plymouth. Firefighters say they got a call about the smell of a chemical and people saying they were sick.

The state’s chemical assessment team came in investigate. They did detect a chemical, but they aren’t exactly sure what it is yet. Firefighters ventilated every single apartment and residents were evacuated for about six hours.