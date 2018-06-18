MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 47-year-old Blaine woman is facing charges in a crash last Friday in north Minneapolis that left two people dead.

Michelle Reimann was charged Monday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the incident. Authorities say Reimann is still in the hospital and hasn’t had a court appearance yet, but will be held on $750,000 bail when she does.

Court documents state Reimann was with two others last Friday night. They were drinking and consuming crack cocaine before pulling into a convenience store near on the 2600 block of W. Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis. The driver went into the store, and when she returned, Riemann was driving away in the van with another person.

Reimann was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed in an alley near Lowry and Penn Avenues. Reimann hit a parked car in the alley, killing 40-year-old Terrence Odom of Minneapolis. A passenger in the van Reimann was driving was also killed. Another passenger in the car she hit was injured.

Reimann was able to get out of the crash wreckage under her own power. She admitted to police she had been drinking and using cocaine before the crash, but denied driving the van. Witnesses, surveillance footage and an officer following the van after it left the convenience store all identified Reimann as the driver.

The incident remains under investigation.