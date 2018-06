MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 69-year-old man from Georgia died last week after being throw from a boat.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says Ronald Reinhart, of Canton, Georgia, went missing Tuesday on Hay Lake in rural Pine River. His body was found Wednesday afternoon.

Reinhart was in a boat with 67-year-old James Bifulk, of Maplewood, when they were thrown into the lake.

Bifulk, the boat’s driver, was rescued and treated for minor injuries.