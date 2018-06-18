MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 34-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of stabbing his wife up to 30 times during an argument in front of their kids has pleaded guilty to charges.

Jethro Togar Gboeah pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder in the case.

According to court documents, Brooklyn Park police were called to an apartment on the 8300 block of Zane Avenue North to investigate a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found an adult female victim lying in the hallway bleeding severely from several sharp force injuries, including a stab wound to the neck.

The woman was taken to a hospital with stab wounds to her neck, chin, left arm, abdomen and back. Officers learned she had been stabbed about 30 times, and one wound to her neck hit her carotid artery and required surgery. The victim remains hospitalized in a medically-induced coma.

The complaint states authorities learned the woman lived at the residence with her kids and was married to Gboeah. He had been charged back in May with several counts of domestic assault for a previous incident involving the victim. The case was pending with a settlement on Aug. 21, and a trial set for Aug. 29. A condition of his release pending the incident, Gboeah was not to have any contact with her.

The complaint states officers learned Gboeah entered the apartment, approached her and began strangling her. He got a knife and started repeatedly stabbing her in front of her kids. The children told police he attacked their mother and said he was going to kill her if he couldn’t be with her and that nobody else would be with her.

Gboeah will be sentenced on Friday.