MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — A Minnesota man has died in a motorcycle crash after leading police on a short chase north of the Twin Cities.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was trying to stop a speeding motorcyclist around 3:15 a.m. Saturday near North Branch. Authorities say the operator, 34-year-old Jason Lindman of Cambridge, sped away with speeds reaching 100 mph before crashing a half-mile away on a driveway approach.

Lindman was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he later died.

The Department of Public Safety reported that over Father’s Day weekend there were 11 fatalities on Minnesota roads, the highest number of deaths on the roads since 2016.

