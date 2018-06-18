MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man has been arrested for murder after police say his shot his wife and step daughter. The latter died as a result of her injuries.

The incident happened in St. James, which is about two hours southwest of the Twin Cities.

Police said 59-year-old Scott Francis Engelbrecht was carrying a .22-caliber rifle when officers arrived at a residence on the 1100 block of First Avenue South Saturday afternoon.

They said that 43-year-old Rachel Elaine Linder was found dead on the front steps of a neighboring house. She was the daughter of Joyce Ann Engelbrecht from a previous marriage.

Joyce Ann Engelbrecht was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. She was listed in critical condition.

Police say Scott Francis Engelbrecht was arrested without incident and is being held at Watonwan County Jail on charges of second-degree murder.

The incident is still under investigation.