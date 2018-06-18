MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 11 year old girl who ran away from her Brooklyn Park home is now in police custody.

The girl walked away from her home on the 8200 block of Queen Avenue early Monday morning after a fight with her mother. Shortly after, police and Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home off Queen Avenue.

Police tell WCCO other children in the home were taken into protective custody because of unsafe living conditions. We’re also told another child died in the home back in February. That death is currently under investigation.

It caps a tumultuous day of extreme concern for Tanaisha Tennin. There was concern about her safety, her well-being and even if she was still alive. She was returned home Monday afternoon after being spotted by a neighbor in Bloomington. The neighbor happened to be at a medical clinic, more than 20 miles away from her Brooklyn Park home.

She was missing for 12 hours before she was returned home.

“We were in Bloomington at a clinic. My husband was going for and we walked out and this child is sitting out front of the clinic. She recognized us and she asked for a ride to Brooklyn Park,” Marilyn Harris said. “And I said ‘You’re mom’s missing you.’ And so we brought her home, and that’s all we know. We don’t know anything else. She said somebody dropped her off.”

Marilyn Harris is the neighbor who found Tanaisha Tennin, the missing 11yr old girl from Brooklyn Park. Harris says she was at a clinic in Bloomington & Tanaisha was standing outside of it. Harris says the girl was quiet, only saying a friend's mom dropped her off. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/LjtmRDES2z — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) June 18, 2018

There was a large police presence at the Brooklyn Park home before the girl was brought home. At one point, authorities dressed in white hazmat-type suits entered the home, and police later said the suits were to protect officers from a large number of rodents and insects inside the home.

The girl’s mother was hospitalized shortly after the 911 call was made that the girl was missing. Police said it was obvious that the mother needed to be hospitalized, but they wouldn’t say why.

There is also an ongoing criminal investigation in connection to the death of another child at the home, which happened a few months ago.

Stay with WCCO for more on this developing story.