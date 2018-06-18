Filed Under:Local TV, Oakdale, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of an Oakdale bar early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at Titan’s Sports Saloon just before 2:15 a.m.

Police said that the person who was involved in the shooting fled the scene. However, one person was treated by an ambulance and released on the scene because of a fight that happened inside the bar at the same time. It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related.

Authorities didn’t release a name or description of the person they believe was responsible for the shots fired.

The case is still under investigation.

