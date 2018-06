MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roseville could be the next Minnesota city to raise the age for buying tobacco.

The Roseville City Council will hold a hearing on the issue at 6 p.m. Monday.

Council members will decide if they will raise the age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Ten Minnesota cities have already done that.

A recent study from the Minnesota Department of Health found tobacco use increased for the first time in 17 years.