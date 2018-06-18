MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An adult male was killed and three others were injured after a tree fell on a camper in northern Wisconsin early Sunday morning, authorities say.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 2:44 a.m. to East Shore Drive on Lake Chetac in Edgewater, Wis. A tree had fallen on a camper during a severe thunderstorm in the area.

When authorities arrived, a large oak tree had blown over during a storm and landed on the camper. At the time, an adult male, adult female and two kids were inside. The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. The adult female and two children were taken to Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake, Wis., with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities identified the man as 55-year-old James M. Pluff of Redwood Falls, Minn.